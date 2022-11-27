WHITING - Mary A. Rost (nee Zagrocki) 89 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife of the late Emil Rost who passed away on May 3, 2011; loving mother of James Rost and Gary (fiancee, Dawn Lindell) Rost; cherished grandmother of Garret and Cassandra Rost; dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Frances Zagrocki and five brothers, Jack, Barney, Joseph, Chester and Walter Zagrocki.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Mary Rost was born on March 24, 1933 to Frank and Louise (Buda) Zagrocki. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1950. She was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, the Woodrow Wilson Club and the American Legion, Allied Post 369 Women's Auxiliary. Mary was a former hostess at the Rupcich Restaurant, Chicago and Johnel's Restaurant, Hammond. She was an avid bowler and Chicago White Sox fan and was best known for her sarcastic whit and love of fly fishing. Devoted to her family, Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219) 659-4400.