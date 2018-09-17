GRIFFITH, IN - Mary A. Taylor, (nee Kucharski), age 89, late of Griffith, IN and formerly of the East Side of Chicago passed away on September 16, 2018. Beloved wife of Orville (RET CFD) for 67 years. Loving mother of Sue Ann, Michael (Diane), Robert (Cathy) and Jim (Chris) Taylor. Devoted grandmother of Kelly, Dan, Anne, Matthew, Kevin, Payton, Lauren and Sarah (Shane). Cherished great-grandmother of Mary Rose, Elizabeth Ann, Katherine Taylor, John Patrick, Ethan, Madison, Tim, Avery and Henry. Dearest sister of Frank (Rita), late Joseph (late Joan) and late Martin (late Dolores) Kucharski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Mary finished the New York Times crossword puzzle every day in record time. She was a Scrabble whiz.
Visitation Tuesday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Chicago Fire Department Widows and Orphans Fund in Mary's name would be appreciated. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com