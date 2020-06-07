Mary Agnes Kupec

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Kupec, age 95, passed away on June 3, 2020 at West Bend Nursing & Rehab in South Bend, IN. She was born on December 6, 1924 in Gary, IN to the late George and Elizabeth (Liska) Kupec. She was a resident of South Bend, IN, formerly of Gary IN.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline Walden and Helen Armstrong; three brothers, Stephen, George, and Louis Kupec.

Cremation. Burial of Cremains at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., (219) 462-3125.

