Mary Alice Smith "TeeTee"

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Mary Alice Smith "TeeTee", of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Survivors: three siblings, James (Mary) Brokemond, Sr., Jerry (Yvonne) Brokemond, Sr., Dorothy (James) Carpenter; goddaughter, Andra Gonzalez; devoted friend, Linda Tolbert and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, William and Willie Mae Brokemond; brothers, Donell and Raymond Boyd; sister, Eleanor Zellers; nephew, Ricardo Zellers; special friends, Phyllis Nutall, Maxine Rodgers and Joyce Anderson.

Private Services will be held at the family's convenience with with a public Memorial Service scheduled at a later date.

Mary was employed at St. Catherine Hospital for 47 years.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Smith family during their time of loss.

