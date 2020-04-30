Mary Alice Smith "TeeTee"
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Mary Alice Smith "TeeTee", of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Survivors: three siblings, James (Mary) Brokemond, Sr., Jerry (Yvonne) Brokemond, Sr., Dorothy (James) Carpenter; goddaughter, Andra Gonzalez; devoted friend, Linda Tolbert and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, William and Willie Mae Brokemond; brothers, Donell and Raymond Boyd; sister, Eleanor Zellers; nephew, Ricardo Zellers; special friends, Phyllis Nutall, Maxine Rodgers and Joyce Anderson.
Private Services will be held at the family's convenience with with a public Memorial Service scheduled at a later date.
Mary was employed at St. Catherine Hospital for 47 years.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Smith family during their time of loss.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.