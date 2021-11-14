Mar. 19, 1939 - Nov. 9, 2021

ZIONSVILLE, IN - Mary Alyce Gardner, 82 of Zionsville, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Mary Alyce was born March 19, 1939 in East Chicago, IN to the late Andrew and Helen Shimko.

As a graduate of Horace Mann High School in Gary, IN, she cherished throughout the years her unblemished connection to her high school classmates, who still meet regularly.

As a switchboard operator at St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN, she was grateful for the support of the Priests and nuns in the caring of their newborn daughter, Susie.

While living in Springfield, IL, Mary Alyce worked as a nanny of two children for the local United States Attorney.

She also enjoyed the companionship of many FBI families in several duty locations over 25 years.

Her husband's post retirement employment enabled her to become acquainted with the home of her maternal grandparents in Budapest, Hungary/Europe.

Her faith was sustained by witnessing inspirational biblical accounts from the pulpit offered by church leaders. She felt uplifted by the historic tradition of organ, choir and instrumental music at worship services. Church pot-luck gatherings enriched her spirits as well!