Mary Amanda Peplow (nee Pollitt)

Oct. 31, 1950 — Feb. 13, 2021

KOUTS, IN — Mary Peplow passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was born in Danville, IL, on October 31, 1950, to the late Everett and Herma (nee Osborn) Pollitt.

Mary was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso where she served as a eucharistic minister, graduated from Schlarman High School in Danville, IL, and Danville Area Community College where she received her LPN degree being licensed in both Illinois and Indiana. She married Ronald D. Peplow on May 16, 1992, in Westville, IL.

Survived by her husband, Ronald D. Peplow, several cousins and loving dog, Barry Joseph.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call on Monday, March 8, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. Note: Due to COVID-19 CDC guidelines masks and social distancing are required.

A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, 231 N. State St., Westville, IL, with the Rev. Timothy Sauppe officiating. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Danville, IL.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., (219) 462-3125.