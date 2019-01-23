HAMMOND, IN - Mary Ann Almy (nee Bunger), age 95, of Hammond, passed away on January 17, 2019, at the Hospice of the Calumet Area in Munster, IN.
Mary Ann is survived by her son: Robert (Lynn) Almy; granddaughters: Monica and Kristen; great-grandchildren: Nicole, Hailey, Jacob, and Joshua; and sister: Esther Bunger. She was preceded in death by her husband: William (Bud) R. Almy; son: William E. Almy; parents Fred and Myrtle Bunger; and brothers: Fritz, Charles, Gordon, and Donald Bunger.
Mary Ann is a graduate of the Hammond High School class of 1941 and retired from William H. Rorer. She loved pontooning on Lake Freeman and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Interment will be private. Please visit: