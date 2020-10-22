DYER, IN - Mary Ann Barsic (nee Grasha) age 78 of Dyer, formerly of East Chicago and Lewiston, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Mary Ann is survived by her son, Rich Barsic; daughter, Krisann (Nick) Vesci; grandchildren, Zachary and Madison (Quinn Kaurich) Vesci and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Barsic; parents, Rose and George Grasha; infant, Krisann and sister, Barbara Jones. Mary Ann was a graduate of EC Washington High School class of 1960. She lived for some time in Lewiston, NY before moving back to the area. She was a former member of Holy Trinity Croatian Church and became an active member of St. Maria Goretti Church, serving as a sacristan. Mary Ann was a loved former employee of Solan Pruzin Funeral Home. Mary Ann loved her children and precious grandchildren dearly and will be missed for her loving smile and big heart.