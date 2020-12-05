Mary Ann Behnke

MENIFEE, CA — MaryAnn Behnke, 93, of Menifee, CA, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was a Gary area resident for 80 years. MaryAnn was a past member of St Mary's Eastern Orthodox Church and Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Indiana and also a member of St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Murrieta, CA.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, LeRoy.

She is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Ronald) Krupinski, of Menifee, CA, and Catherine (Thomas) Crouch, of South Bend, IN; four grandchildren: Carl Ferro Jr. and Nickolai Ferro, both of California, Timothy Crouch, of Texas, and MaryAnn Crouch, of Missouri; three great-grandchildren, Violet, Scarlet and Greyson Ferro. Also, two sisters, Olga (William, deceased) Atzhorn, Helen (Lee) Campbell; one brother, Nickolai Diachuk (deceased), and infant brothers, Philip and David.

Funeral service was Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at St Nicholas Orthodox Church in California with Father Andrew Lesko officiating. Burial service will be Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary's Cemetery, Gary, IN, with the Rev. Father Lev Holowaty officiating. For further information please call Mileva or David at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (219) 736-5840.