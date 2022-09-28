 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Ann Bogielczyk (nee Pastor)

  • 0
Mary Ann Bogielczyk (nee Pastor)

Mary Ann Bogielczyk (nee Pastor)

HIGHLAND, IN - Mary Ann Bogielczyk (nee Pastor) died peacefully Monday, September 26, 2022 at her home at age 96, preceded in death by her husband Walter "Wally". A resident of Highland, IN since 1954 and previously East Chicago, IN. She was the daughter of: Joseph and Catherine Pastor; and surviving sister of: Steve, Joseph Jr., and Daniel. Survived by her Daughters: Andrea "Joyce" (Dennis) Birdsong of Glendale, AZ and Jill (Michael) Popovich of Munster, IN.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will take place at Saint James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATIOIN CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff changes Prince William has already made

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts