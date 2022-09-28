Mary Ann Bogielczyk (nee Pastor)

HIGHLAND, IN - Mary Ann Bogielczyk (nee Pastor) died peacefully Monday, September 26, 2022 at her home at age 96, preceded in death by her husband Walter "Wally". A resident of Highland, IN since 1954 and previously East Chicago, IN. She was the daughter of: Joseph and Catherine Pastor; and surviving sister of: Steve, Joseph Jr., and Daniel. Survived by her Daughters: Andrea "Joyce" (Dennis) Birdsong of Glendale, AZ and Jill (Michael) Popovich of Munster, IN.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will take place at Saint James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATIOIN CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com