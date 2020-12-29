CROWN POINT, IN - Mary Ann Caravana, age 96 of Crown Point, passed away at home, December 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. She graduated from Frobel HS, class of '42. She worked at an Army Air Force base in Arizona, U.S. Steel in Gary and Wise Way Food stores in Gary for 13 years as a cashier. Also belonged to Principia Italian Club, 55 Club and Red Hat Society. She was also a gourmet baker of thousands of Biscotti cookies and cakes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Angelo (Jerry) Caravana; daughter Mary Ann Meyer; son-in-law Karl Meyer; daughter-in-law Debra Caravana; parents Grace and Vito Leone; sisters: Connie Sparacino and Josephine Van Cleef; brother Tony Leone.