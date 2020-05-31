× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In remembrance of Mary Ann Curtis' birthday, June 11th, her family announces her passing March 28, 2020, of complications from Alzheimer's. Family was able to be with her.

Mary Ann spent most of her childhood in Wisconsin, except summers which were always spent in Pier Cove, Michigan. She was very active ice skating, playing tennis, writing, and swimming. She joined the Episcopal Church when she was 11 years old and remained active her entire life.

Mary Ann lived a full and distinguished life. She was a priest's wife, usually a full time job, while raising five children and writing for the Gary Post Tribune. She managed to act in productions for: the Gary Players, Red Barn and Legend theaters. She was active in the Saugatuck-Douglas Historical Society, Artists Way, Gary Women's Club, Anselm Women, International & Interfaith Women's Groups & Diocese of Northern Indiana Support Groups, and many other organizations. She was a social activist, who made changes in the manner schools, churches and communities worked together for the common good of all humanity.