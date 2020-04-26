WHITING, IN - Mary Ann Danko, age 104 of Whiting passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 (six days before her 105th birthday) at the Hammond-Whiting Care Center. Mary was the beloved daughter of the late Andy and Theresa (Jacko) Danko. She was preceded in death by her sister, Julie (Andrew) Susoreny and three brothers, Ernest (Betty) Danko, Andrew (Lorraine) Danko and Rudy Danko cherished aunt of Allan (Cindy) Susoreny, Yolanda Matlock (a very caring niece from Malone, NY); proud great aunt of Tige Susoreny, Alicia (Dan) Schaar; three other nieces and a nephew; great nieces and nephews, great, great nieces and nephews; devoted friends, Joyce and Randall Jackna. She was also preceded in death by her loving niece and care giver, Sandra Mendrella.Private interment services were held at the Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, there was no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com. Mary Danko was born on April 26, 1915 in Whiting, Indiana and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Hammond. Mary was a great story teller and very caring "Aunt Mimi". She helped to raise five nieces and a nephew and cared for her ailing mother for several years. With sincere gratitude, the family wishes to thank the staff of the Hammond-Whiting Care Center for the compassion and care shown to "Mimi". Memorials to National Camps for Blind Children, 5900 S. 58th St. M, Lincoln, NE 68516, would be appreciated (219) 659-4400.