Mary Ann (Demo) Beno

March 29, 1937 - July 6, 2022

ALTOONA, IA - Mary Ann was born in Gary, Indiana and passed away in Altoona, Iowa. A graduate of Tolleston High School, she met her husband, Jack Beno, a graduate of Edison High School. They married and moved to Ames, Iowa.

Mary Ann is survived by her son, John Beno Jr.; grandchildren: Katie Valencia and Lisa Albright; and five great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Demo; and sisters: Mitzi Mayersky and Dorothy Maroules.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her father, John Demo; and mother, Anna (Naglosky); husband, Jack (John) Beno Sr.; brothers: Marco Demo and Joe Demo; and sister, Patsy (Demo) Villanueva.