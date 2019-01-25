Try 1 month for 99¢
Mary Ann Dotson
Picasa

Mary Ann Dotson, 84, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Hammond-Whiting Care Center in Whiting, IN. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN 46312.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.