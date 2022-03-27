Mary Ann Fitzpatrick

Maggie was born on July 10, 1928, in Hammond, Indiana. She graduated from Thornton Fractional High School in 1946 and went on to pursue a career in nursing. Maggie worked as a nurse for many years at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, and Jones Clinic in Munster. She continued to work as a volunteer at Community Hospital in Munster for many years after she left the practice of nursing. Maggie was a member of the Women's Board of the Northwest Indiana Symphony and was a longtime patron of the arts, subscribing to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. She was also a member of the Art Institute of Chicago. Maggie was a lifelong supporter of the American Disabilities Act, the Wildlife Conservation Society, and Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. She was a wonderful cook and a first-rate hostess. Everyone was welcome in her home, especially her family and friends, who could gather by the hundreds on occasion.