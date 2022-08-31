Mary Ann Galanis

ST. JOHN - Mary Ann Galanis, age 79, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born in Gary, IN, to the late John and Cleo (Pannos) Galanis.

Mary Ann taught at Merrillville High School.

She is survived by her sister Barbara (Nicholas) Kyros of Arlington Heights, IL and was preceded in death by her brother Michael (Suzanne) Galanis of Valparaiso. Mary Ann is also survived by nieces: Nicole, Stacy, Michelle and Rebecca.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Trisagion service will take place at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 528 W. 77th Avenue, Schererville, IN. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com