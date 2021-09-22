Mary Ann Gard

HIGHLAND, IN — Mary Ann Gard, age 86, of Highland, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. She is survived by her son Glen (Sarah) Gard; daughters: Laura (Fred) Wanicki and Lois Gard-Kish (Julius); grandchildren: Stephanie (Ryan) Spencer and Mallory Wanicki; step grandchildren: Emily, Alison, and Andrew Doran; great grandchildren: Grayson, Mera, and Kinsey Spencer; sister Gloria (John) Fekete; best friend and neighbor Betty Adams; and pen pal of 74 years Elsie Ragany and family. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Gard and brother John (Dorothy) Orban.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to follow.

Mary Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to bake for all occasions. She was best known for her Nut Roll at Christmas, Cookies for fishing trips and Cheesecakes for Birthday's. She and her husband, Bill, loved to travel across the country with their friends. She worked for many years as a Receptionist for Smutzer Dental Office. After retiring, there was more time for travels and watching the family grow.

In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area or Share Foundation would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com