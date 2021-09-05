SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary Ann Gawel (nee Richwalski), age 86, late of Schererville, IN. Passed away peacefully on August 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Frank Gawel. Loving mother of Pam (William) Walker, Frank Gawel, and late Carol (Ed) Jakubowicz. Cherished grandmother of William (Stephanie, fiance) Walker, Sara (Jason) Quanstrom, Eric Walker, Robert (Melissa) Gawel, Michael Gawel, Frankie (Brett) Gawel, Jacob Jakubowicz, and Joe Jakubowicz. Dearest great grandmother of Kennedy and Camryn Quanstrom and Scarlett and Clementine Gawel. Dear sister of late Joan (late Ed) Banach and late Martin (Donna) Richwalski. Mary Ann was a parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church and a longtime former active parishioner at St. Casimir Church and volunteer at the St. Casimir School Library. She loved to garden, was an avid walker, and a big Notre Dame fan but most of all Mary Ann was a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Per Mary Ann's wishes funeral services were held privately for her family.