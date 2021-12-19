CROWN POINT, IN - Mary Ann Gawel, age 84 of Crown Point, passed away December 16, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Mary will be truly missed. She was preceded in death by numerous siblings. Mary is survived by her husband of 64 years Jerome Gawel; children: Gregory (late Cindy) Gawel, Steven (Lisa Holley) Gawel, Janice (Patrick) Griner, Mark (Suzi) Gawel; sister, Gertrude Gawel; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.