CROWN POINT, IN - Mary Ann Gawel, age 84 of Crown Point, passed away December 16, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Mary will be truly missed. She was preceded in death by numerous siblings. Mary is survived by her husband of 64 years Jerome Gawel; children: Gregory (late Cindy) Gawel, Steven (Lisa Holley) Gawel, Janice (Patrick) Griner, Mark (Suzi) Gawel; sister, Gertrude Gawel; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday December 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St, Crown Point, IN, beginning with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from Burns Funeral Home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. www.burnsfuneral.com