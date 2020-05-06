Mary Ann Glaser (nee Aponas)

Mary Ann Glaser (nee Aponas)

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Ann Glaser (nee Aponas)

Mary Ann Glaser (nee Aponas)

EAST SIDE — MaryAnn Glaser, (nee Aponas), age 84, late of the East Side, passed away May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert for 61 years. Loving mother of Daniel Glaser, Darlene (Bob) Zuccarelli, Dawn (Doug) Erdman and the late Deborah (late Tom) McClanahan. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca, Douglas, David and Elizabeth. Dear sister of Madeline (Allen) Niesyto, Leonard (Char) Aponas and Joseph (Marion) Kafka. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and funeral services are being held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD CHAPEL, Chicago. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts