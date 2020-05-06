Mary Ann Glaser (nee Aponas)

Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

EAST SIDE — MaryAnn Glaser, (nee Aponas), age 84, late of the East Side, passed away May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert for 61 years. Loving mother of Daniel Glaser, Darlene (Bob) Zuccarelli, Dawn (Doug) Erdman and the late Deborah (late Tom) McClanahan. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca, Douglas, David and Elizabeth. Dear sister of Madeline (Allen) Niesyto, Leonard (Char) Aponas and Joseph (Marion) Kafka. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.