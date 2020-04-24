HOBART, IN - Mary Ann Ivankovich, age 69 of Hobart, passed away on April 19, 2020 at home with her loving family at her beside. Mary Ann was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was an excellent cook and baker who loved to share her talents at many family and friend gatherings. Mary Ann was also a dedicated and caring Registered Nurse and her desire to help others carried on to her daughter and several grandchildren who have chosen healthcare careers in her footsteps.