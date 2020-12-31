Mary Ann James (nee Drunecke)

LANSING, IL - Mary Ann James, 71 of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 27, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband, Forest James. Loving mother of Brian James and Tim (Laura) James. Cherished grandmother of Avery, Dylan, and Haven. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her loving parents, Martin and Lillian (nee Haan) Drunecke, and cherished nephew, Daniel James. Funeral services for Mary will be private.

Mary Ann was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mary Ann was loved by many and she will be truly missed. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOMES has been entrusted with Mary Ann's care. In lie of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary Ann's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.schroederlauer.com