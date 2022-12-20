Mary Ann Jelinek (nee Grant)

Mary Ann worked at U.S. Steel but her love of horses drove her to pursue her dream of becoming a horse trainer. She built Tall Timbers farm from nothing but an empty lot in Winfield. There she built a thriving family business. She trained horses, made friends, and contributed to the community there for 45 years. She was also a member of the Arabian Horse Association. Mary Ann also had a deep love for art, trees, and all of God’s creatures. In her later years, Mary Ann surrounded herself with her dogs and family. She touched many hearts throughout the years and will be deeply missed.