Dec. 5, 1942—Dec. 17, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN—Mary Ann Jelinek (nee Grant), age 80, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 after a long battle with COPD.
Mary Ann is survived by her three children: Robert Loosemore, Daniel (Tammy) Loosemore, and Roni Marie (Jeff) Marquart; grandchildren: Jacob, Jessica, Arianna, Dakota, and Savannah; and sister, Wanda Brettin.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Jelinek; parents: Josephine Proctor and Cecil Grant; brother, Daniel Proctor; and sister, Patricia Mason.
Mary Ann worked at U.S. Steel but her love of horses drove her to pursue her dream of becoming a horse trainer. She built Tall Timbers farm from nothing but an empty lot in Winfield. There she built a thriving family business. She trained horses, made friends, and contributed to the community there for 45 years. She was also a member of the Arabian Horse Association. Mary Ann also had a deep love for art, trees, and all of God’s creatures. In her later years, Mary Ann surrounded herself with her dogs and family. She touched many hearts throughout the years and will be deeply missed.
