VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Ann Kopil (nee Steffus), age 78 of Valparaiso; formerly of Knox, Gary and Eddyville, KY, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

She is survived by her loving cousins and her dear good friends: Bob & Opal Taylor and Chuck & Janice Estok. She is preceded in death by her husband, John J. Kopil; her parents: John and Ann Steffus.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Valparaiso and was a former member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church. She was a member of the 1st Catholic Slovak Ladies Association and the Red Hat Society. She was the head librarian at River Forest High School and also worked for the Hobart School System for many years. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1960. She loved quilting and making things for her family and friends.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL Service (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. There will be a prayer service at 6:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. DIRECTLY at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso, IN) with Rev. Mick Kopil officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.