Mary Ann Larson

DYER, IN - A Beautiful, Loving, Gracious, and Exceptional Woman has Left our Lives Here on Earth! Mary Ann is Resting in Peace with the Angels! The Lord called Mary Ann Home on Christmas Eve 2021, after a Long and Courageous Battle with Dementia/Alzheimer Disease! After a few Hospital stays this past Fall, Mary Ann came Home to her Family, the day after Thanksgiving, under Hospice Care! She Fought as HARD as she could and didn't want to Leave Us! "Possibly" Needing to go Buy that Last Minute Christmas Gift or Needing to "Run Out" to Buy the Ingredients for yet Another "New" recipe that she wanted to make "Special" for Christmas!

Mary Ann grew up in Calumet City, Illinois! She graduated from Thornton Fractional North High School in 1960! Mary Ann met her future husband Kenneth, through Friends! The Couple spent many Date Nights at the "Original" John's Pizzeria in Calumet City! Ken and Mary Ann married on Veteran's Day, November 11, 1961!

Mary Ann worked at Rosalee Apparel Store for many years! Kenneth and Mary Ann owned Larson and Larson Construction, Inc.! Mary Ann also Tirelessly helped Care for her mother-in-law, Edith Larson at their Home and when Edith had to go to the Nursing Home! Mary Ann and Ken built their Home in Dyer, Indiana in 1980, with help from Family and Friends! Mary Ann Loved her Home and Gardens!