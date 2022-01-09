Mary Ann Larson

DYER, IN - A Beautiful, Loving, Gracious, and Exceptional Woman has Left our Lives Here on Earth! Mary Ann is Resting in Peace with the Angels! The Lord called Mary Ann Home on Christmas Eve 2021, after a Long and Courageous Battle with Dementia/Alzheimer Disease! After a few Hospital stays this past Fall, Mary Ann came Home to her Family, the day after Thanksgiving, under Hospice Care! She Fought as HARD as she could and didn't want to Leave Us! "Possibly" Needing to go Buy that Last Minute Christmas Gift or Needing to "Run Out" to Buy the Ingredients for yet Another "New" recipe that she wanted to make "Special" for Christmas!
Mary Ann grew up in Calumet City, Illinois! She graduated from Thornton Fractional North High School in 1960! Mary Ann met her future husband Kenneth, through Friends! The Couple spent many Date Nights at the "Original" John's Pizzeria in Calumet City! Ken and Mary Ann married on Veteran's Day, November 11, 1961!
Mary Ann worked at Rosalee Apparel Store for many years! Kenneth and Mary Ann owned Larson and Larson Construction, Inc.! Mary Ann also Tirelessly helped Care for her mother-in-law, Edith Larson at their Home and when Edith had to go to the Nursing Home! Mary Ann and Ken built their Home in Dyer, Indiana in 1980, with help from Family and Friends! Mary Ann Loved her Home and Gardens!
Mary Ann enjoyed Flower Gardening, Cookbook Collecting, Cooking, Traveling the U.S. and Abroad to Sweden, where Kenneth grew up! Mary Ann loved Shopping- from Coast to Coast! From Marshall Field's in Chicago to Bat Cave in North Carolina and places Near and Far! Mary Ann was an Absolute Bargain Hunter! Mary Ann also loved to Invest in and Follow the Stock Market, which she became Very Good at, Always looking for the next Winner! Mary Ann has made John P. Proud!
Mary Ann leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Kenneth; daughter and Caregiver Pamela Larson; son Eric (Kimberly) Larson; grandson Jeremy (Amber) Larson; nieces: Darlene (Keith) Southwick and Jeanette (Stephen) Larson-Goldman and their Families! Mary Ann's Special Feline Friend "Patches", her Devoted Canine Friend "Sissy", who stayed by her side for Many Nights on End! And Special Neighbor and Friend Sylvia Grivicic! Special Thanks to CNA Heidi and her sister Kerri for helping with Mary Ann during her Hospice Care!
Mary Ann had SO Many Friends Throughout her Life! From Calumet City, IL, where she grew up to Dyer, IN, her Home of 41 Years to their Cottage in Michigan on Eagle Lake for over 40 Years! Mary Ann Loved to Travel the United States! Countless Trips with Special Friends of Many Years, Carol and Bill Ciszar! "A TRUE FRIEND IS NEVER TRULY GONE! THEIR SPIRIT LIVES ON IN THE "MEMORIES" OF THOSE WHO LOVE THEM"!
Mary Ann was Cremated and her Ashes will be Spread into her Gardens and Made into Jewelry, Something she would Love for Us to Wear
Dementia/Alzheimer is a Devastating Disease! A Long Good-Bye! Now that Mary Ann is "Whole" Once Again...she is “REMEMBERING” Us MORE than We Can EVER Miss Her! Mary Ann will be in our Hearts and "MINDS" Forever! Forget-Me-Not!