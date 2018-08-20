HOBART, IN - Mary Ann Luckiewicz, age 72 of Hobart, passed away on Friday, August 17, 2018. She is survived by her brother, Bob (Christine Savarese) Luckiewicz; nephews: James (Kim) Luckiewicz and their children Katie and Kyle Luckiewicz; Joseph Luckiewicz, Robert (Jackie Dakich) Luckiewicz and their children Mason, Sloane, Kaden, and Remi Luckiewicz; grandnieces: Kayleigh and Emerson; her devoted caregiver Cathy Jenkins; and her cat 'Tuffy.' Preceded in death by her parents Matt and Helen Luckiewicz.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Rev. Brian Chadwick officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.
