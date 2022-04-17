MUNSTER - Mary Ann "Maggie" Fitzpatrick (nee Dluzak) of Englewood, FL and Munster, IN, passed away of natural causes at the age of 93, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Maggie was born on July 10, 1928 in Hammond, IN. She graduated from Thornton Fractional High School in 1946 and went on to pursue a career in nursing. Maggie worked as a nurse for many years at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, and Jones Clinic in Munster. After she left the practice of nursing, she continued to work as a volunteer and a member of the Auxiliary at Community Hospital in Munster.

Maggie was a member of the Women's Board of the Northwest Indiana Symphony and was a longtime patron of the arts, subscribing to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. She was also a member of the Art Institute of Chicago. Maggie was a lifelong supporter of the American Disabilities Act, the Wildlife Conservation Society, and Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. She was a wonderful cook and a first-rate hostess. Everyone was welcome in her home, especially her family and friends, who could gather by the hundreds on occasion.

Maggie is survived by her sons: Charles (Candace Riddle) McLaughlin, James (Carol Andronis) McLaughlin, and Brian (Linda Bespole) McLaughlin; her grandchildren: Keagan McLaughlin, Phillip (Katelyn VanderPol) McLaughlin, Jenna Shelton (Ryan), John McLaughlin, Hogan (Bill Crisafi) McLaughlin, Lucy McLaughlin, and Maggie Rose McLaughlin; her great-grandchildren: Bella, Charles, Jacob, Olsen, Harper, and Faye; and many loving nieces; nephews; friends; and pets.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Mary Dluzak; brothers: Zigmund, Raymond and Richard Dluzak; husbands: Dr. William Fitzpatrick and Phillip McLaughlin; daughter, Kimm McLaughlin; and great-grandson, Colin Shelton.

Services will be held at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN, from 9 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 followed by a Mass at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN, at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to FARA - Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance, (www.curefa.org) an organization close to Maggie's heart, as her daughter Kimm suffered from and succumbed to the rare genetic disorder.