August 5, 1937 - Dec. 3, 2022

EAST CHICAGO/MUNSTER, IN - Mary Ann Magurany (Pelczar) from East Chicago and Munster, IN, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Tom; children: Cheryl Hart (Jeff Hobson) of Crown Point, IN; Tim Magurany (Monica Broderick) of Bridgeview, IL; Tom (Carol) Magurany of Crown Point, IN; and Carol Magurany-Brotski of St. Paul, MN. Grandchildren: Holly Hart of Lowell, IN; Becky (Dave) Persky of Crown Point, IN; Kristine (James) Pitts of Pendleton, IN; and Paul and Mark Magurany of Crown Point, IN. Also survived by great-grandchildren: Noah and Max Persky of Crown Point; Tripp, Finley, and Maverick Pitts of Pendleton, IN; along with special nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Mary Pelczar; brothers Richard (Lois) Pelczar, Jerry (Randi) Pelczar, and John Pelczar; and son-in-law Charles Hart.

Mary Ann was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1955. Mary Ann loved gardening, attending plays at the Performing Arts Center, movies, and lunches with her many friends. She was proud of her 37 years as Personnel Administrator at Union Tank Car. Mary Ann had very special lifelong friends and neighbors that lended support and love throughout her life. She was grateful to have been loved by so many, but her most precious title was that of wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma ("GG").

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 10, at BURNS-KISH, 8415, Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Mass at St. Thomas More after visitation. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to the Hospice of the Calumet. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Share Foundation.