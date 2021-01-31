HIGHLAND, IN - Mary Ann Maloney (nee Kellar) age 85, of Highland, was called by the Lord on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She is survived by her loving children: Patricia Maloney, Mike (Pam) Maloney, Kathy (Russell) Taylor, Debbie (Kenny) Brill, James Maloney and David (Marlies) Maloney; ten grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. Preceded by her husband, Martin Maloney.