Mary Ann "Mania" Kmiatek (nee Dlugopolski)

Dec. 4, 1932 — Sept. 3, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Mary Ann "Mania" Kmiatek, age 88 of Hammond, Indiana passed away on September 9, 2021 at her home. Mania was born on December 14, 1932 to the late Andrew and Anna Dlugopolski.

On May 12, 1956 she married Ben A. Kmiatek who preceded her in death along with her daughter, Kim Marie Kmiatek, brother Chester and sisters Caroline, Bernice, Helen, and Theresa.

She is survived by son Thomas (Denise) Kmiatek; two grandchildren: Justin Kmiatek and Marissa Kmiatek; and one sister Victoria Bennett of Kentucky. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Mania was a graduate of Bishop Noll. She was a long time member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church where she served in the Eucharistic Ministry, Rosary Society, Holy Name Society, Food Pantry, and the Happy Timers.

She was awarded Mother of the Year in 2008 by the Polish Women's Alliance Group 132. Mania was a member of the Daughter of Isabella International Circle and American Legion Post 369. She was also an avid Notre Dame Fan and enjoyed socializing with her family and friends.

She will be greatly missed by all.