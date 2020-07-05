Mary Ann Muskoski (nee Roberts)

MUNSTER, IN - Mary Ann (nee Roberts) Muskoski, 90, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Chesterton, IN. She was born at home on May 5, 1930, in East Chicago, IN. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward, her mother, Jenny Craig nee Barney, her father Chester Craig, her brother Bob (Nancy) Roberts and her brother-in-law, Donald Palla Sr. Mary Ann worked as an Administrative Assistant at GATX for over 35 years until retirement. Her organizational skills and attention to detail placed her in high demand. Mary Ann was very active in both the former East Chicago Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and current Highland Elks Lodge 981. She co-chaired numerous bake sale fundraisers at the Elks to raise funds for VNA hospice. She founded the Emblem Club in East Chicago. In honor of her tireless fundraising efforts she was named "Lady Elk" of the Year 2010 to 2011. Mary Ann's precise nature extended to her wardrobe. She never went out of the house when she was young unless she was wearing a dress with high heels, a matching colored purse and white gloves.