Dec. 28, 1934 - Jan. 11, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary Ann (nee Kamalich) Korwek, age 87, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Mary Ann is survived by her loving daughters: Tina Olton, Audrey (Olton) Minglin, Lori Korwek Thomas, all of Chicago, IL; and as grammy to her precious granddaughter Gabrielle Thomas; her brother Anthony and Anna Mae Kamalich; first cousin Frank (Helen) Maver; and loving nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was born in East Chicago, IN, on December 28, 1934 to loving parents, the late Anthony and Maria (Maver) Kamalich.

Mary Ann worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube (LTV) and retired from Wickes Furniture. She looked forward to her annual Christmas Tea Party with her daughters and granddaughter. She loved visiting Michigan and enjoying the lake. She enjoyed a long car ride to view the leaves changing colors and also a night out for dinner and viewing Broadway plays.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital. www.stjude.org