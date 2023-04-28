Mar. 27, 1940—April 26, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN—Mary Ann Noe “Lewis” age 83, passed away April 26, 2023 surrounded by family. Mary was born March 27, 1940 in Harlan County Kentucky. At the age of 16, Mary met and married the love of her life, Glenn L. Noe, October 25, 1956.

They shared a wonderful 66 years together and had two amazing sons: Rick (Karen) Noe of San Diego California and John Derrick (Sandy) Noe of Westville Indiana.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Saylor and Lula Lewis; and siblings Homer, Hazel, Rosa, Troy, Louise, Barb, and Janice. Mary was survived by her brother Danny (Glenda) Lewis of Hobart, Indiana.

Mary and Glenn were blessed with nine grandchildren: Megan (Nate) Deahl, Brian Noe, Nicole (Kyle) Negus, Brandon Noe, Jonathan Noe, Maddi (Matt) Serba, Jacob Hodge, Kaitlyn (Chris) Hughes and Glenn Derrick Noe; and four great-grandchildren: Allistor Deahl, Bradley Noe, Latham Hughes and Jenny Mavilynn. They shared a special relationship with James and Ivy Joe Lewis.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Mary’s final resting will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.