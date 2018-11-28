CALUMET CITY, IL - Visitation for Mary Ann Oswald (nee Alois), 76, of Calumet City, formerly of Grand Crossing and Rosemoor will from 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) , 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland . Prayers will said at 9:15 am on Monday, December 3, 2018 at the funeral home, proceeding to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 768 Lincoln Avenue, Calumet City for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park.
Mary Ann was born on February 16, 1942 to John and Josephine Alois. She graduated from St. Francis De Paula in June of 1956 and from Aquinas Dominican High School in June of 1960. Mary Ann is survived by her husband Robert, whom she married on October 17, 1964; her children: Ann (Tim) Leyden and Robert (Brook) Oswald Jr; her pride and joy, her five grandchildren: Michael and Kimberly Oswald, Rebecca, Brian and Allison Leyden; nephew, John (Jolie) Alois; and great nephew, Evan; and great niece, Tara. Mary Ann is also survived by many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Josephine Alois; grandparents: Mary and Louis Pecora and Mary and Ralph Alois; brother, Ralph (Tara) Alois; and her in-laws: Lawrence and Cecelia Oswald.
Mary Ann worked at Supreme Products, where she met her husband, and Illinois Institute of Technology before her children were born. After her children were in junior high Mary Ann had a job with School District #155 as a Librarian. She worked at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School and Wentworth Intermediate School from 1979 until she retired in 2007. While she worked at District #155 she was in charge of many activities and contests for the faculty and students. She dressed up as Clifford the Big Red Dog, Dr. Seuss and served Green Eggs and Ham to the whole school. At Christmas she was Mrs. Claus for the Children's Christmas parties. After she retired she went to get her certification as a Paraprofessional in 2010 and subbed for School District #155 in Calumet City and School District #92 in Homer Glen. Mary Ann was active in the PTA from 1972 until 2000 at Wilson Elementary, Wentworth Junior High and T.F. North High Schools. She is also past President of the Calumet City, Lansing, and Burnham Area PTA Council. Mary Ann was also District 19 Director from 1987-1989, there were 35 PTA's under her leadership. She was also Band President of Wentworth Junior High and T.F. North High School. Mary Ann and her husband Bob were Co-Presidents of the Eastern Illinois University Parents Club. She also received many awards from the PTA: Service Scrolls, Book of Recognition, Life Membership and the highest award anyone can receive the National Life Membership. In 1992 Mary Ann received Citizen of the year from the V.F.W. Post 8141 and the Ladies Auxiliary for her outstanding community service. Mary Ann was also a member of the American Legion Post #330 Ladies Auxiliary since 1991, the Gold Star Post 1102 Ladies Club since 1975, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, St. Andrew Sunshine Club, the Italian Catholic Federation, and the Precious Moments Club since 1984. She was on the Calumet City Library Board for 15 years, held the office of Secretary and V.P. and was Captain Readmore in local parades. Mary Ann was also a committee member for the Calumet City Centennial in 1993 and an election judge. She was a crossing guard from 1976-1986 and then a sub from 2007-2009. She was a volunteer for the American Cancer Bike-A-Thon and Calumet City Memorial Park District. She taught CCD at St. Victor's and St. Andrew's Catholic Churches. She was a judge for the Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee, an election judge, was on the 2nd Ward Alderman fundraising committee for many years and was honored in the “Who's Who Among American Teachers” for the most respected Teacher for the 2004-2005 school year. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. For info. 708-841-2300 or thornridgefuneralhome.com.