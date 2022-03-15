Nov. 7, 1923 - March 13, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Mary Ann "Pepper" "Maggie" Ustian(nee Zemen), "39" for sixty years, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 in Munster, IN. She was married on June 6, 1942 to her loving husband, Alex "Juice". They were married 69 years and had four children: sons, Dan (Ramona) and Jim (Claudia); daughters, Joyce (late Doug Terandy) and Nancy (late Greg Stubblefield) (late Bob Apel). Mary Ann was the loving grandmother: of Kim (Brad Goeglein), Kurt Terandy, Eric, Janelle and Alex (Stacey) Ustian, Lauren (Brad) Litwicki, and Nicole Stubblefield; dearest NaNa to great grandchildren: Kyle and Brooke Goeglein. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Millie (Joe) Kuna; late brothers: Kalman Zemen, Steve Zemen (Helen), Joe Zemen (Mary), Sylvester Zemen (Jean) and Bernard Zemen (Helen); stepbrother, Andy (Millie); stepsister, Helen Klosak (Andy); and so many loving and special nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents: Kalman and Catherine (nee Pridavak); and mother-in-law and father-in-law: Elko (Helen) Ustianowski; late brother-in-law, Mike (Violet)(Helen) Ustian; and sister-in-law, Mary Grimes.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN (south of Fitness Point) from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN at 10:00 am with Visitation before the Mass from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Interment will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN.

Mary Ann was a former resident of Lansing, Harvey and East Chicago, IN. She graduated from East Chicago Washington High School. She worked as a beautician at "Pepper's Beauty Salon" for 67 years. She was an active member of T.O.P.S and St. Anne's Women's Club for many years. She enjoyed shopping and finding bargains for her family and friends. Mary Ann was a former Queen of Hartsfield Village but remains our family Queen, "Chief". She treasured her children and grandchildren very much. She often bragged about their kind gestures and talents. There definitely will be a void in our life without our mom's presence especially her family, friends and Hartsfield Village who were blessed by her fun and caring spirit, great stories, her kindness, wonderful smile, positive outlook, her generous way and strength and perseverance.

Mary Ann was a wonderful role model and one in a million. We are grateful to our village of family and friends who have cared for our mom throughout the years. www.kishfuneralhome.net