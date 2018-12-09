HAMMOND, IN - Mary Ann Tataren, 102, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018. She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Maurice) Core, grandchildren Janeen and Celeste, great grandchildren: Timothy, Sara, Daniel and Robert. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, husband Michael, daughter Christine Carothers, sister Katherine and grandsons Robert and Terrence Saunier.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 10:00 am at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN 46311 with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Memorial contributions in Mary Ann's name can be made to Hospice of the Calumet, 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, IN 46321-4032. www.kishfuneralhome.net