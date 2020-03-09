LOWELL, IN - Mary Ann Taylor, 93, of Lowell, passed away Friday March 6, 2020. She was born February 7, 1927 to Paul and Jennie Schultz in Chicago. Survived by her children, Barbara (Tim) Olt of MI and Brian (Sharon) of Valparaiso; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandson and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; sons Barry and Russell; two siblings, Paul and Louise; and two grandchildren. Mary Ann attended Lowell First Baptist Church.