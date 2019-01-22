PORTAGE, IN - Mary Ann Thews (nee Minda), age 84, a long-time Portage resident, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Survived by husband of 62 years, Harold; children: Kathy Schroll, Karen (Stephen) Arndt, Kristine (Kevin) Fannin, and Ken (Michelle) Thews; grandchildren: Nicole (Todd) Slack, Michael (Jamie) Schroll, Scott (Jana) Schroll, Tim (Hannah) Schroll, Nathan (Brittany) Smith, Matthew (Ashley) Schroll, Brianne (Bryan) Clark, and Brendan Thews; step-grandchildren: Megan (Blair) Klimek and Anna (Marc) Jones; great-grandchildren: Talan, Landon, Darrin, Brody, Noah, Owen, Remington, Harper, Mila, Ellington, and Leo; step-great-grandchildren: Patrick, Liam, Graeme, and Reed; sister, Nettie Brooks; sister-in-law, Wilma (Kenneth) Fehd; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents; parents-in-law, Elmer and Mildred Thews; brother, Joseph; brothers-in-law, Robert (Diane) Thews, Terry Brooks.
Mary Ann was born January 28, 1934 in Gary, IN to the late Thomas and Anna Minda. She was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church and their Ladies Rosary Sodality, and also attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Mary Ann was a 1951 Lew Wallace graduate, and was retired from TMH. She was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 170. Mary Ann enjoyed being a snowbird in Chandler, AZ for 15 years and loved family parties.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 am. from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam St., Lake Station, with Rev. David Kime officiating. At rest McCool Cemetery, Portage. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospitals.
To express online condolences and view online obituary, please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com