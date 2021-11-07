MUNSTER, IN - Mary Ann Troksa, 82 of Munster, IN passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Therese (Chris) Shmagranoff; sons: Richard (Lisa), Lawrence, Thomas (Julie) and David (Kimberly) Troksa; 14 grandchildren; one grandchild; sisters-in-law: Frances Plesha, Judy (John) Tokoly and Patricia Troksa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Troksa; brothers, George, John and Steven Grdina; sister, Elizabeth Fritz; and brother-in-law, James Troksa.

Mary was a dedicated wife, mother and caregiver her entire life. She worked as a nurse at St. Margaret's Hospital, Munster Community Hospital and Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. Her commitment to making all of our lives better will be missed.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net