Dec. 8, 1942—Nov. 18, 2022

Mary Ann Verhoeve (nee Malachinski), age 79, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Robert Thomas Verhoeve; children: Robert (Amy) Verhoeve, Thomas (Kristen) Verhoeve, Kimberly (Johnny) Jones; her loving grandchildren: Margaret (Nathan) Vogler, Kyle (Emilee) Verhoeve, Kathleen (Zach) Bentley, Kelsie and Ryan Verhoeve, Brittney (fiance Dylan Mitchem) Jones, Brandon and Brooke Jones; and five great-grandchildren; her sisters: Sr. Rita Marie Malachinski, Geraldine (late Henry) Andrews, Patricia (Warren) Verhoeve.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents: Andrew and Genevieve Malachinski; brothers: Andrew (late Arlene) Malachinski, Norbert (Germaine) Malachinski, and Richard Malachinski.

Mary Ann was very involved in her community through working many years at St. Andrews Parish in Calumet City, IL, and volunteering at the fish fry’s for St. Helen’s Parish in Hebron, IN. She loved helping with weddings, playing bingo hence her “Bingo Queen” status, and loved to Polka dance.

Mary Ann will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, DIRECTLY at St. Helen Catholic Church, 302 N Madison St, Hebron, IN 46341.

