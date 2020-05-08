× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHITING/LANSING, IL - Ann Zimmerman, 60 of of Lansing, IL, formerly of Whiting, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Community Hospital, Munster. Beloved daughter of Gerald Zimmerman and the late Margaret (Durkovich) Zimmerman; cherished sister of Susan (Dennis) Betustak, Helen (James) Staley, Margaret (Timothy) Kovacik and Christine (David, Jr.) Goodwine; dearest aunt of Katherine (Matthew) Cudzilo and James Staley; dear niece of Lillian (late Thomas) Dunn; many cousins; special friend, Loretta and her buddy, "Max the Monkey".

Private funeral services will be held with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. There is no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Mary Ann Zimmerman was born on October 2, 1959 and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. Mary Ann enjoyed listening to her radio, doing crafts, feeding the birds, shopping, trips to Walmart and hanging out with the girls. Devoted to her family, Mary Ann will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400