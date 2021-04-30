Mary Anna Browder

May 19, 1955 — April 18, 2021

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Mary Anna Browder was born in Pittsview, Alabama, on May 19, 1955, to the late Helen (nee Johnson) and Roosevelt Browder Sr. In 1956, during the great migration, her parents along with her older sister, Mary Ella, and brother, Roosevelt Jr., relocated to East Chicago, Indiana. Apart from attending college at Indiana State University and a brief time in Griffith, IN, Mary Anna lived in East Chicago until the Lord called her home on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her bonus dad, Kenzie Hunter Jr., and several aunts and uncles, with whom she shared a special relationship.

Her passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of those who loved her dearly. She leaves to cherish her memories four sisters: Mary Ella Browder-King, of Indianapolis, IN, Patricia Browder and Denise Hunter, both of Merrillville, IN, and Daphne Hunter, of Willowbrook, IL; three brothers, Roosevelt Jr. and Joseph (Ereca) Browder, both of East Chicago, IN, and Dwayne (Sabrina) Browder, of Bolingbrook, IL; and of host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.