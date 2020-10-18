 Skip to main content
Mary Athens

Mary Athens, age 90 of Highland, East Chicago, IN and Arvada, CO, passed away October 7, 2020. She graduated from East Chicago Washington, class of 1948. Mary worked at Inland Steel and the Lake Ridge school system. Mary was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schererville. She loved to shop, going to dinners, and spending time with friends and family.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Alex Athens. She is survived by her daughters: Alexis (Bruce) Fry, Nancy (Frank) Mares; son Thomas (Carmen) Athens.

Private arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com

