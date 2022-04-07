Jan. 4, 1928 - April 1, 2022

NEW PALESTINE, IN - Mary B. Mount (nee Fiegle), age 94, of New Palestine, formerly Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Mary is survived by her children: Kathleen (Frank) Swigon, Timothy (Kim) Mount, Carol (Mark) Dresher, Marcia (Mark) Brenner, Janet (Tim) Ludwig, Dan (Tammy) Mount, Jeff (Fawn) Mount, Gregory (Yvonne) Mount, Julie (Brice) Haas, Suzanne (Greg) Lain; 23 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Fiegle and Rita Mount; numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Mount; parents: Paul and Margaret Fiegle.

Mary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Altar & Rosary Society and Catholic Order of Foresters, Ct 293. She loved gardening and was a great seamstress. Mary was a devoted mother, grand & great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, April 8, 2022 at GEISEN , 606 E. 113th Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St. Crown Point, IN. Fr. Kevin Huber officiating.

Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mary's name to St. Jude's House in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Mary's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.