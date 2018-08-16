GRIFFITH, IN - Mary Ballah, 86, of Griffith, IN, passed away Monday, August 13, 2018. She is survived by: Loving husband of 68 years Clifford, beloved daughter Linda Dishman, loving son Larry (Debbie) Ballah, ten grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, brother David (Barb) Conder, sister Fran (James) Claxton, brother-in-law Gene McCarty. Mary was preceded in death by: sister Martha McCarty and parents Richard and Mary Conder.
Visitation will be Friday, August 17, 2018 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Dan Obinger officiating.
Mary was a member of Griffith Baptist Church for over 60 years. In lieu of flowers donations to Griffith Baptist Church capital improvement fund would be preferred.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800.