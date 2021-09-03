Mary Beth "Mimi" Tyler

July 24, 1955 — Sep. 1, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Mary Beth "Mimi" Tyler, 66 of Valparaiso, climbed the Stairway to Heaven on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born July 24, 1955 in Hammond, the daughter of Orville and Eleanor (Matison) Zerkel. Although she chose the name Mimi, in lieu of Grandma, she became Mimi to everyone who knew and loved her.

Mimi was the absolute best cook and baker. She loved loud music, blasting David Bowie and Springsteen through the house, themed family parties she helped plan with her daughter, reading and sewing. Mimi was a beautiful gypsy soul, a brave warrior, a heart of gold and shared a smile and loud laughter always. Fly Ladybug, over the rainbow.

She is survived by her daughters: Katherine (Armando Saucedo) Saucedo of Valparaiso and Abigail (Joseph) Kessinger of South Carolina; and her six grandchildren: Noah Rylee, Gabriella, Fifi, Matison, Blanton and Sullivan Grace.

In lieu of services, a private memorial will be held for Mimi and her chosen family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family, in care of BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. Valparaiso, IN 46383. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.