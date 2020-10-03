Mary Byram Mestousis (nee Crosby)

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Mary Byram Mestousis (nee Crosby), 83, of Schererville, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on September 11, 1937, to the late Byram and Irma (Pelton)Crosby in Lafayette, IN, and grew up in Delphi, IN. She was a graduate of Depauw University and a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Mary was also a longtime member of the philanthropic P.E.O. Organization, Chapter O Sisterhood, where she created her greatest, lifelong friendships.

Mary will fondly be remembered by her devoted husband of 61 years, George; loving children, Michael (Rhea) Mestousis, Cathy (Eric) Stepanovich and Ann (David) Palazzolo; grandchildren, Michael (Rachel) Hart, Ryan Stepanovich and Daniel (Lauren) Pittman; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Gavin; sister, Helen (Gil) Churchill; two brothers, Tom (Nina) Crosby and Ed Crosby; along with several adoring nieces and nephews, whom she always referred to as her "dear ones."

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Byram and Irma Crosby, and sister, Carol May.