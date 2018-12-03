MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mary C. Andros (nee Chakos), age 95, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2018. Mary is survived by her son: Nick Andros of Merrillville; brother: Tom J. Chakos of Hillsborough, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband: John Andros; parents: James A. and DemetraChakos; three sisters: Nina Gottschling, Anastacia Drossos and Christina Chakos.
Mary was the owner of Little Mary's Cleaners and The Village Key Shop. She was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, St. Helen's Philoptochos Society and the Senior Citizens Group.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 3, 2018, at Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service to be held at 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St, Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mary's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
