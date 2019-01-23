VALPARAISO, IN - Mary C. Cezus, 66 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2019. She was born February 4, 1952 in Hammond to Gayton and Lucille (Heaney) Marks. Mary earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Valparaiso University and taught for 36 years at Hobart Middle School. She enjoyed gardening, feeding birds and wildlife, and traveling.
On June 1, 1974 in Valparaiso, Mary married Frank A. Cezus who survives along with her step-children, Sharon M. (Martin) Fries and Steven A. (Nikole) Cezus; grandchildren, Jacob and Luke Fries and Lira, Audra, and Savanna Cezus; brothers, Gayton S. (Sandra) Marks, Charles J. (Karen) Marks, and Christopher A. (Diane) Marks; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Porter County Library System.